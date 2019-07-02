Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
(856) 467-0030
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Cheega Funeral Home
1329 Kings Hwy
Swedesboro, NJ 08085
William H. Merritt Obituary
William H. Merritt, 74 of Logan Twp. NJ and formerly of Upper Providence Pa., passed away peacefully on July 1 at Carney’s Point Care Center, NJ. Born in Chester, Pa. he resided here for the past 33 yrs. Bill was a mortgage banker, an avid Philly and Eagles Fan, always an athlete at heart. He is survived by his wife of 47 yrs., Joanne (Nee Tracey); his children, Alexander and Cara and her fiancée, David; Granddaughters, Madison and Harper; Sisters-in-law, Judy Merritt and Christine Merritt and several Nieces and Nephews. Funeral Services will be 11am Sat. July 6 at the Cheega Funeral Home, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ where friends may call from 9:30am to 11am. At Bills request, cremation will be private. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions in his memory to the Salem County Humane Society, N. Game Creek Rd. PO Box 214, Carney’s Point, NJ 08069 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on July 3, 2019
