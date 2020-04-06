|
William H. Myers, of Springfield, died on April 4, 2020 in Lima, PA. He was 100 years old. Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Myers was a 1938 graduate of Northeast High School. He was a resident of Springfield since 1953. A quality control manager in the aircraft industry, Mr. Myers was employed by Piasecki Aircraft and later Boeing from which he retired. He was a member of the former Princeton Presbyterian Church, now the Tree of Life Church in Springfield. He was an Army veteran of WWII and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. A devoted member of the Springfield Ambulance Corps since 1985, Bill made over 11,000 runs as a first responder. In the year 2000 he was recognized for his dedication to the community by being named as the Ambulance Corps entry to the Springfield Township Volunteer Memorial Wall. He was a member of the Masonic Concord Lodge #625 where he was Worship Master in 1999 and also served as the recording secretary. He was a member the American Legion Post in Media, PA. Mr. Myers enjoyed boating and built a 22 foot cabin cruiser in his back yard as well as building his own garage. He loved the seashore. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing and bowling, which he continued to do until just two years ago. He is survived by his wife, Wanda J. (nee Pittman) Myers, a daughter, Jean L. McCoy, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his first wife, Esther C. (nee Pfeiffer) Myers and a daughter, Virginia Thomas. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, Mr. Myers funeral will be private. A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorial gifts may be made to the Concord Masonic Lodge #625, 247 W. Knowlton Road, Media, PA 19063. Arrangements by Kovacs Funeral Home, Inc. www.kovacsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020