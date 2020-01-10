|
William H. Truitte Sr., age 92 of Marcus Hook, PA, passed away on January 9, 2020 at home. Born to the late Sewell and Hannah Bonsall Truitte, William was born, raised and lived most of his life in Marcus Hook. He previously resided in Linwood, PA for 30 years where he raised his family. Bill served in the Army during WWII. He later was an accounting clerk for Sun Oil in Marcus Hook for over 30 years before retiring. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed building model airplanes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Alfreda W. Minka Truitte and 8 siblings. He is survived by his 2 children, Claire Truitte and William H. (Christine) Truitte Jr., his companion of 40 years Ann Vandegrift, a brother, Richard Truitte, grandson, Jason Truitte and 2 great grandchildren, Denison and Asher Truitte. Interment will take place privately at Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020