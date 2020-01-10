Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for William Truitte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Truitte Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Truitte Sr. Obituary
William H. Truitte Sr., age 92 of Marcus Hook, PA, passed away on January 9, 2020 at home. Born to the late Sewell and Hannah Bonsall Truitte, William was born, raised and lived most of his life in Marcus Hook. He previously resided in Linwood, PA for 30 years where he raised his family. Bill served in the Army during WWII. He later was an accounting clerk for Sun Oil in Marcus Hook for over 30 years before retiring. Bill was an avid reader and enjoyed building model airplanes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former wife, Alfreda W. Minka Truitte and 8 siblings. He is survived by his 2 children, Claire Truitte and William H. (Christine) Truitte Jr., his companion of 40 years Ann Vandegrift, a brother, Richard Truitte, grandson, Jason Truitte and 2 great grandchildren, Denison and Asher Truitte. Interment will take place privately at Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -