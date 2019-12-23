|
William J. Cook, Jr., 73, died December 19, 2019 suddenly at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Bill was a resident of Boothwyn and a former long time resident of East Lansdowne, PA. He was a 1964 graduate of Msgr. Bonner High School and shortly after graduation he enlisted in the US Navy serving on the destroyer USS Ingraham, with his longest time at sea being a Mediterranean cruise in 1967-68. He often said he loved every minute he spent in the Navy and wore his love of country proudly. Following his military service, he began his career with the U.S. Postal Service from which he retired after 30 years, in 2001. As a letter carrier, his happy go lucky personality and dedication to the people on his routes, he was liked and respected by all fortunate to know him. In addition, Bill was active and enthusiastic member of the American Legion, belonging to posts in East Lansdowne and Boothwyn, where he enjoyed the friendship and camaraderie of everyone who crossed his path and considered these men and women his second family. He loved his time at Cape May and fishing, spending time with his family, playing Bingo on a regular basis and playing Block Pools, Bill is survived by his devoted children Jennifer Wills, Bernadette Bernstein, Meredith Cook and William J. (Jess) Cook; the mother of his children Eleanor Cook; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, In addition his siblings Howard (Anne) Cook; John (Edna) Cook; Dolores (Jack) Raisch and Kathleen (Richard) Sullivan. Bill was the eldest of five children born to William and Dolores Cook. Funeral Mass Friday 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Vallybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. A viewing will be held Thursday Evening 6-8 PM at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050 and Friday morning 9:30 AM in the Church. Interment Holy Cross Cervetery, In lieu of flowers, donations to American Legion Post 951, 2638 ogden Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061 in his name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019