William J. Fili, 95, proud Army Air Corps veteran and WWII POW, died at home on September 22, 2019. Husband of the late Regina (McGettigan) Fili, mother of his two children, and the late Lillian Love Fili. Survived by sisters, Peggy Yates and Dorothy Stokes; his son, William Jr.; his daughter, Carolyn Bratton (Alan) and his only grandson, Justin Bratton. A true patriot and American Hero, Bill’s pride and service to our USA was infinite, as was his love of family. To read about his military legacy, please visit www.haganfuneralhome.com. Funeral Mass: 11:00 a.m. Thurs., September 26th, St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA. Visitation: 9:30 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Arr. Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019