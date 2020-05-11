William J. Fischer
William J. Fischer, of Bay View Estates, Earleville, MD passed away on May 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Mr. Fischer was born on April 5, 1941 in Coraopolis, PA, the youngest of 8 children to the late Christopher and Blanche Doumont Fischer. He had worked for Ford Motor Company as a production superintendent, retiring after 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Dennis Church in Galena, MD. Mr. Fischer enjoyed woodworking, reading and gardening. Mr. Fischer is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Fischer; sons Paul of Earleville, MD and David and his wife Corey of Newark, DE; 3 grandchildren, Ainsley, Peyton and Camryn; his sisters, Nancy Wilson of Etna, PA and Irma Hochreiter of N. Richland Hills, TX and numerous nieces and nephews Due to the COVID Pandemic a memorial mass will be held as a later date. Memorials may be offered to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

Published in The Daily Times from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
