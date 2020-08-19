1/1
William J. "Bill" Heiden Jr.
1953 - 2020
William “Bill” J. Heiden Jr., of Glenolden, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on August 18, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Philadelphia to the late William & Ethel Heiden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Heiden. He leaves behind to mourn his broken hearted wife, Debbie, who was the love of his life and his three beautiful daughters- (RDJ), who he cherished above all else, along with his three son in laws who he couldn’t have “hand picked” better himself. Daughters : Ryan and Chuck Hammond, Daniele and Harry McGuigan, Jenny and Jason Stepelevich. His life was complete with the arrival of his eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Julia McGuigan, Taylor Hammond, Payton Hammond, Morgan McGuigan, Charlie Hammond, Will, Lyla, and Sawyer Stepelevich. Bill is also survived by two special little girls Paige and Bella. For years he worked in the family business, Heiden’s Meats, until leaving to work for local 14 as a union insulator for 25 years, where he met wonderful coworkers who became lifelong friends. Bill’s first love was his family, and he never missed any of their special occasions. He was their biggest cheerleader. He spent many wonderful summer vacations in Cape May with his entire family and his best friend Albert Frank and his family. Bill was an Avid outdoorsman, who loved being on his boat, the “Miss Debbie”, with a fishing rod in one hand and a Coors Light in the other. His other passion was hunting, which he often shared with his son in law, Harry McGuigan. Bill loved to cook for everyone. Especially his world famous ribs and mussels, which unfortunately no one will ever enjoy again as he kept his recipe a secret until the end BAM! Later in life Bill enjoyed spending time at the WEBC with the “corner boys” who were his best buds. Bill will be forever missed by his extended family, but we know he is in great company, finally reunited with his parents, in-laws , brother and his best friends John and Pat Graham. Until we meet again. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, August 21, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, Norwood, PA. Prayers will begin at 1:00 PM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Bills favorite foundation St. Jude.

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
AUG
21
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
AUG
21
Interment
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
I will miss you so much dad. Thanks for showing me unconditional love and reminding me of what’s important in life. I promise to make you proud every day. I can honestly say everything I am is because of you. Harry, the girls and I were so lucky that you were ours. I know life will never be the same again, but I can cherish all the great memories. You’re my hero and best friend. Love you lots and always will. Daniele
Daniele McGuigan
Daughter
August 19, 2020
God gained another amazing angel last night who was also my BEST FRIEND. I have no clue what to do without you. We are so heartbroken. You taught me so much amazing things and I am so lucky to have such an amazing pop. And I am amazingly grateful that I spent 11 spectacular years with you! You were the first person I sat in the front seat of a car with and it was so funny when we got caught. Thank you for teaching me how to fish and play 500 rummy. I caught my best fish with you and had all the memories worth keeping with you and family. I can’t believe you won’t be with us anymore but you are in a better place and God will keep you so safe. I miss you already pop and you will be missed by many people. I will see you again one day. Love you so so much. You will have some good years and make sure you keep the family safe. Love you buddy!
Morgan McGuigan
Grandchild
August 19, 2020
my best friend. I love you pop pop
jul
Family
August 19, 2020
Mr. Heiden, Thank you! Thank you for giving me a second family. Thank you for giving me friendships that will last forever and memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I am so blessed to have met Daniele who trusted me enough to bring me around the rest of your family.
One of the first times I've had to bond with Mr. Heiden was when we were over Danieles for a BBQ and he was telling a crazy but funny story. When he was finished telling the story, everyone at the table turned and looked at me to see my reaction. They all knew how crazy his stories were but they were curious to see my reaction to him. When I laughed hysterically, I knew I was in, and he did too!
Visits will never be the same but I find some peace knowing his memory will never fade and that he will live on through his amazing wife, children and grandchildren.
I love you all and will always be here for you guys xoxo.
Alex Leicht
Family Friend
August 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss of Billy! He will be missed by many. Our prayers are with you Debbie and your family!
Jim & Linda Conover
Friend
August 19, 2020
A True MAN!
Stuck up for my wife when she was a little girl! Will never forget that!
Thomas Higgins
Friend
August 19, 2020
Our condolences to the Heiden family.
Bill was a great guy to be around.At work or fishing or just hanging out.Years ago Bill and Deb were very kind to my young family and we have never forgotten that.We will always miss him.
With love, Bob and Carol Dunn and family
Robert Dunn
Friend
August 19, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Heiden family. Bill will be missed by his friends. Debbie we are extremely sorry for your loss. You will be in our thoughts and prayers always.
Carolyn Eiserman
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all during this difficult time. Chantalle Graham
Chantalle Graham
Friend
August 19, 2020
Forever be missed. Heart and prayers with his beautiful family.
Dana Bellotti
Friend
August 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and send our hugs and prayers to all of you at this time
The mackey-Callahan family
Katrina
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sounds like Bill had a life full with love and family - a " Life Well-Lived." Blessings on The Heiden Family ! (Tom Brennan)
Thomas Brennan
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Sorry for everyone's loss. Thoughts especially with Ryan, Chuck, Taylor, Payton and Charlie.
Derek Crudele
August 19, 2020
Danielle, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Trish Bader
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Bill I couldn't have asked for better husband for my sister, Debbie. You were a man among men and your presence will be missed. Thank you for making my life a little brighter. I never think of LBI without smiling at one of your funny antics. I know those big beautiful blue eyes will be watching over us from heaven and rest assured ours will be watching over your girl, your wife, your best friend Debbie.
Leanie Merkh
Family
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of this great loss. My prayers are with you all
Ginny Piotti
