William “Bill” J. Heiden Jr., of Glenolden, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring family on August 18, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Philadelphia to the late William & Ethel Heiden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Heiden. He leaves behind to mourn his broken hearted wife, Debbie, who was the love of his life and his three beautiful daughters- (RDJ), who he cherished above all else, along with his three son in laws who he couldn’t have “hand picked” better himself. Daughters : Ryan and Chuck Hammond, Daniele and Harry McGuigan, Jenny and Jason Stepelevich. His life was complete with the arrival of his eight grandchildren who were his pride and joy: Julia McGuigan, Taylor Hammond, Payton Hammond, Morgan McGuigan, Charlie Hammond, Will, Lyla, and Sawyer Stepelevich. Bill is also survived by two special little girls Paige and Bella. For years he worked in the family business, Heiden’s Meats, until leaving to work for local 14 as a union insulator for 25 years, where he met wonderful coworkers who became lifelong friends. Bill’s first love was his family, and he never missed any of their special occasions. He was their biggest cheerleader. He spent many wonderful summer vacations in Cape May with his entire family and his best friend Albert Frank and his family. Bill was an Avid outdoorsman, who loved being on his boat, the “Miss Debbie”, with a fishing rod in one hand and a Coors Light in the other. His other passion was hunting, which he often shared with his son in law, Harry McGuigan. Bill loved to cook for everyone. Especially his world famous ribs and mussels, which unfortunately no one will ever enjoy again as he kept his recipe a secret until the end BAM! Later in life Bill enjoyed spending time at the WEBC with the “corner boys” who were his best buds. Bill will be forever missed by his extended family, but we know he is in great company, finally reunited with his parents, in-laws , brother and his best friends John and Pat Graham. Until we meet again. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, August 21, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, Norwood, PA. Prayers will begin at 1:00 PM followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Bills favorite foundation St. Jude.



