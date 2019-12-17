|
|
William J. Henderson, Jr., 64 of Ridley Twp., PA, died Saturday December 14, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late William J. and the late Frances L. (Miller) Henderson, Sr. He was a Lt. Detective, employed by Ridley Township Police for 31 years working his way up from patrolman to Detective Lieutenant. Bill was a life member S.M. Vauclain Fire Company where he was past Chief and served as Ridley Township’s Assistant Fire Marshall. He was a soccer coach for Ridley United. Survived by his wife: Diane (Husman) Henderson; one daughter: Melanie Ann Medendorp and one son: David William Henderson. His sisters: Patricia, Catherine, Sarah and Constance. Grandchidren: Elisabeth and John. Funeral service will be held Friday at 10:00 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden. Visitation: Thursday from 5-9pm and Friday from 8:30-10.00am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA. Interment will be Friday in Eastlawn Cemetery, Milmont Park, PA. In lieu of flowers donations to William Henderson Memorial Fund, C/O S. M. Vauclain Fire Co., 1201 Haverford Rd., Crum Lynne, PA 19022 Condolences and memories can be placed on wwwlyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 18, 2019