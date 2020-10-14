William J. Kassabian, Jr. age 57, passed away suddenly on October 6, 2020. Graduate of Upper Darby HS and longtime resident of Delaware County. Although helping others was a hobby to Bill, his true happiness came from spending time with his five sons Billy, Pat, Sam, Tom, & Joe. Aside from being the greatest Dad in the world, he was an irreplaceable son to his parents William & Marie, loving older brother to his sisters Ann (Michael) & Terri, and caring uncle to Kaitlin, Melanie, & Ashley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 2020 between 12:30PM and 2:00PM at Logan Funeral Home, 57 South Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, please lend a helping hand to someone in need. www.loganfuneralhomes.com