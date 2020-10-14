1/1
William J. Kassabian Jr.
William J. Kassabian, Jr. age 57, passed away suddenly on October 6, 2020. Graduate of Upper Darby HS and longtime resident of Delaware County. Although helping others was a hobby to Bill, his true happiness came from spending time with his five sons Billy, Pat, Sam, Tom, & Joe. Aside from being the greatest Dad in the world, he was an irreplaceable son to his parents William & Marie, loving older brother to his sisters Ann (Michael) & Terri, and caring uncle to Kaitlin, Melanie, & Ashley. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Friday, October 16, 2020 between 12:30PM and 2:00PM at Logan Funeral Home, 57 South Eagle Rd, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, please lend a helping hand to someone in need. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
