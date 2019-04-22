Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1930 - 2019 William J. McCoy Jr., 89 a longtime resident of Springfield passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Mr. McCoy was born in Upland to William and Bessie McCoy. He was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School. After school, he joined the Marines and proudly served in the Korean War. Bill was a retired Sergeant in the Springfield Police department. He is also retired from the Lankenau Hospital Security Department. Bill was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Fraternal Order of Police and a life member of the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed gardening and golfing. He was a avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Bill will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his wife, Patrice (Eckman) McCoy. Survived by his children Philip McParland and Timothy (Dorene) McCoy.; brother, Charles “Bobby” McCoy and grandchildren, Conor, Justine and Jacqueline. Visitation: Thursday, 9:00 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home, 33 W. Baltimore Ave. Clifton Heights. Funeral Mass: Thursday, 10:30 am at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Springfield Police Department Health and Wellness Fund, 50 Powell Rd. Springfield, PA. 19064 . Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019
