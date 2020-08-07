William J. McGovern “Billy”, age 51 of Glenolden, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Bonner High School Class of 1987. Bill worked in construction and was previously a longtime bartender in Glenolden and Norwood. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Bill also liked the Yankees. Survivors: Beloved son of Bob and Theresa McGovern, dear brother of Bob and Dan McGovern, and Judy (Mark) Dawson, cherished uncle of Dara and Devin Dawson, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Wednesday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Services and Burial will be held privately and broadcasted through ZOOM on Thursday August 13 at 10AM, please check back for future service details and Zoom information. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Bill to the Fostering Health Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Checks made out to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation can be mailed to PO Box 781352, Philadelphia PA 19178-1352. Please remember to write “In memory of William McGovern” on the memo line of the check. Gifts may also be made online at chop.edu/give