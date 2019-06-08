|
William J. McGuire, Jr., 78 of Aldan, died June 7, 2019. Born in Phila., son of the late Louise and William McGuire, Sr.and raised in the Stonehurst section of Upper Darby, he was a graduate of St. Alice, Msgr. Bonner High School and attended St. Joseph University.
Mr. McGuire worked for Clifton Precision and upon its closure, he started his own business AMPM Cleaning Service. He was involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters; he enjoyed photography, camping and turkey hunting in Potter Co., but it was the time spent with family and friends that was most special to him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth McGuire; children, Chrissy McGuire, Mary (Paul) Huggins and Eric Welsch; grandchildren, Dylan, Sydney and great-grandson, Felix. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Sabrina, and his sister, Elizabeth Seehousz.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 12:oo p.m., June 12, 2019 at the Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, 7 Springfield Rd., Aldan. Viewing prior 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Contributions to or Providence Animal Shelter. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on June 9, 2019