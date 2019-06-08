Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J McFadden Funeral Home
7 Springfield Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
(610) 622-0664
Resources
More Obituaries for William McGuire, Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. McGuire, Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. McGuire, Jr. Obituary
William J. McGuire, Jr., 78 of Aldan, died June 7, 2019. Born in Phila., son of the late Louise and William McGuire, Sr.and raised in the Stonehurst section of Upper Darby, he was a graduate of St. Alice, Msgr. Bonner High School and attended St. Joseph University.
Mr. McGuire worked for Clifton Precision and upon its closure, he started his own business AMPM Cleaning Service. He was involved with Big Brothers/Big Sisters; he enjoyed photography, camping and turkey hunting in Potter Co., but it was the time spent with family and friends that was most special to him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth McGuire; children, Chrissy McGuire, Mary (Paul) Huggins and Eric Welsch; grandchildren, Dylan, Sydney and great-grandson, Felix. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Sabrina, and his sister, Elizabeth Seehousz.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service 12:oo p.m., June 12, 2019 at the Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, 7 Springfield Rd., Aldan. Viewing prior 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Contributions to or Providence Animal Shelter. Online obituary and condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now