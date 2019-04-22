|
William J. “Noose” Norris, age 73, of Springfield, PA, formerly of Cardington, PA, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Martha Harrison (nee Guilfoy). He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Kathy Norris (nee Cubler); his loving children Sharon Trainor (Mike), William Norris (Kim) and Brian Norris (Dawn) and his grandchildren Michael, Danny, Kerri, Liam, Briana, Brooke and Ryan. He was employed as a printer for Thomas McElwee and Son for over 40 years and was a member of Union GCIU 4C. After retirement, he worked at the Watkins Senior Center. He was involved in organizing the Over 30 Upper Darby Softball League, the Over 40 Jack Benny Softball League, where he played in both leagues, and also played in the Over 50 softball league. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed horse racing. He enjoyed spending time with friends every Saturday at the American Legion Post 214 in Upper Darby. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, April 26, 2019 8:00-10:00 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Legion Post 214, 6914 Chestnut Street, Upper Darby, PA 19082 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2019