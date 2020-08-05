1/1
William J. "Bill" Powers Jr.
William J. Powers Jr. (Bill), 76, of Ann Arbor died Thursday July 30, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1944 in Chester, PA, the second son of William J. Powers and Ernestine “Fifi” Powers (Demeglio) who both preceded him in death. He graduated from Saint James High for Boys in Chester, PA with the Class of 1962. He began a career with Hoover Universal in 1965 and continued there after they were acquired by Johnson Controls for over 40 years. He retired as the Vice President of Labor Relations for North America in 2006. In 1960 he met the love of his life, Nancy Depew, and they wed in 1965. In addition to Nancy, Bill is survived by his sons William (Bill) Powers (Janee Garza) of Cement City, MI and Michael Powers of Trinidad, CO. He is also survived by his brother Michael Powers of Fort Worth, TX, sister Patrica “Patty” Chazin (Barry) and his grandkids Zachary Powers (Sabrina Lividini), Zane (Ally Shaffer) Powers, Jamin Palmer (Callie Jones), Reeve Powers, Ridge Powers, Isis Powers, great-grandkids Brooklynn, Peyton, Gunner and Tate plus many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As well as his many close friends such as Lisa DeBone (Dave) and Ralph Lassel. According to his wishes cremation has occurred. Due to COVID-19, a funeral service will not be held but friends and family may share memories and condolences at https://www.neptunesociety.com/. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Diabetes Association.

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

