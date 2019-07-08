|
William K. Myrtetus, age 84, of Haverford, PA, passed away on July 2, 2019. Loving father of Carol Ann Myrtetus, Barbara Sturgeon (John) and Susan McCann (Michael). Also survived by his grandchildren Christopher and Alex Gonzalez, Clayton and Caleigh Sturgeon and Connor, Mimi, Christine and Ryan McCann. Brother of the late James, Mimi and Michael Myrtetus.
William was a longtime activist and leader of the Democratic Party. He was a competitive runner until shortly before his passing. He was a proud and active participant in his grandchildren's lives and activities.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Tuesday, July 9, 2019 6:00-8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600 and Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:00-10:15 AM at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Francis deSales School, 917 S. 47th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on July 8, 2019