William Kennedy, 67, of Linwood PA entered into peaceful rest on February 25, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital, Media, PA while surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke C. C. Church, 4th St. & Central Avenue, Chester, PA. The public may view at the church from 9-11 A.M. Interment: Private at the family’s request Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] ARR: Raphael M. Hunt Irving and staff of Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St. Chester, PA 610-494-2961
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019