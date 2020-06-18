William L. Brogan Jr. (1971-2020) William L. Brogan Jr. of Linwood, PA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13th after a brief illness. Bill was born on June 1, 1971 in Ridley Park and resided in Swarthmorewood for the majority of his life. He attended Notre Dame de Lourdes school where he served as an altar boy. As a youngster, Bill was active in the Boy Scouts and played various sports for C.Y.O. and the Swarthmorewood A.A. He graduated from Cardinal O’Hara High School in 1989 and was a member of the marching and concert bands where he made life-long friends. Bill was a valued member of many fire organizations in Delaware County, namely Woodlyn, Vauclain and Prospect Park. He also served as a search and rescue responder with his pride and joy, Cleatus. Happiest outdoors, he loved road trips in his truck and finding a place to fish and be in the mountains. He also loved the beach in North Wildwood, New Jersey where he and his family have decades of happy memories. Bill was an avid fan of many genres of music and always had the perfect song to capture the mood. He loved his country and was also very proud of his Irish heritage. Bill is survived by his loving family, William Sr. and Isabelle of Swarthmore, PA and his sister Beth Ann of Anchorage, Alaska, as well as a large extended family and many good friends. A visitation will take place from 9:15 to 10:15 AM on Monday, June 22 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church in Swarthmore, PA. A funeral mass will follow at 10:30 AM. A private interment will take place at a later date. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to one of the following organizations in Bill’s memory: Greater Philadelphia Search and Rescue (GPSAR) at P.O. Box 1163, Glenside, PA 19038, or the American Diabetes Association - https://www.diabetes.org/donate. Any GoFundMe donations received will be split between these two organizations. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.