1946-2019 William Leslie “Les” Schafer, Jr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Bear, DE on March 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late W.L. “Pinny” Schafer, Jr. and Marie (McWilliams) Schafer. Les lived in Ridley Park for 38 years before moving to Delaware. He was a graduate of St. Madeline’s Catholic School, St. James High School, class of 1964, and The University of South Carolina, class of 1973. Les was self-employed as an Insurance Adjuster before retiring in 2012. He was a member of The Church of St. Madeline and The University of South Carolina Alumni Association “My Carolina”. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid fan of USC athletics. Les also cherished the time spent with his family. Les is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elsie J. (Tomasco) Schafer; his son William L. Schafer, III (Jennifer Tsafos) and granddaughters, Hope and Audrey. He is also survived by his sisters Karen Springfield (Ed), Coleen Beierschmitt (Joe) and Ginny Hollon (Joe), and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Saturday, March 23rd at The Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, where relatives and friends may call after 9 AM. Burial private. In place of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to The , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019