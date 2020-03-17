Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Dr. William M. Purner Jr., DO


1946 - 2020
William M. Purner, Jr., DO, age 73 of Glen Mills, PA, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Bill was born June 27, 1946 in Lansdowne, PA, to the late William M. and Catherine R. (Lally) Purner, Sr. Bill graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School, Villanova University and The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Purner had a private practice of General Internal Medicine at Riddle Memorial Hospital since 1977, retiring in 2005. After retirement, he worked at two golf courses, Inniscrone and Ed Oliver Gold Course. Bill enjoyed and was devoted to the Villanova Wildcats, golfing, reading, traveling and getting together with friends. Husband of the late Kathleen Blair Purner, brother of the late Thomas A. Purner and Kathleen Purner. Survivors: Daughters: Amy (Steve) Gey, Annette (Dan) Zingani, Andrea (Mark) Orsini, Aileen Corradetti, and Alicia (Chris) Purner. Son: William M. (Maureen) Purner, III. 16 Beloved Grandchildren and 3 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral Services and Burial are private and a memorial service will be held and announced shortly. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Villanova University Scholarship Fund, 299 N. Spring Mill Rd., Villanova, PA 19085. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2020
