William M. Wade, Jr., Biff to his family, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was raised in the Prospect Park area. He served in the U.S. Reserves. After retiring from Sears and Roebuck, he enjoyed going to flea markets, adding to his many collections. He also loved traveling and vacationing in Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Elynor Swenker and William Wade, Sr. His survivors include his sister, Nancy Allison (Barry); nephew, Jeffrey Allison (Connie); and niece, Stacey Archer (Jeffrey). He is also survived by great-nieces and nephew, Lindsay, Maggie, Brody, Hazel, and Edyth. His funeral service and interment will be private. Donations can be made in memory of William Wade to the Prospect Park Free Library, in Prospect Park, Pa. 19076. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com