|
|
William “Bill” Mulloney age 68 passed away on December 22nd 2019 after a sudden diagnosis of cancer. He passed peacefully after being surrounded by family and friends. Bill was a long time Media resident and will be missed around town. He enjoyed entertaining and sang the tunes of Frank Sinatra and other likenesses at many weddings and celebrations. Predeceased by his father Dalton Hayes II, and youngest sister Kathryn. He is survived by his daughter Chelsea (Anthony), his 3 beautiful grandchildren, Jared Joseph, Camille Kathleen, and Anthony William. Also by Mother JoAnn and 5 siblings, Michael (Carrie), Maureen , Dalton Hayes lll (Cheryl), Christopher (Tara), Patrick, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. An intimate family service will be held at a private location this spring. In lieu of flowers please donate to the dedicated Doctors and Nurses of The University of Pennsylvania that treated him like family. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 5, 2020