October 31, 1946 June 18, 2019 William N. Hamre, age 72, died in Tennessee after a short battle with Lung cancer. Son of the late Henry G. Hamre & Margaret E. Hamre(Corbet) Survived by Kathleen McNelly (spouse) Sister Kathryn O. Hamre, (Daughter) Pattyann Hamre, (Grand Daughter) Kaitlyn J. McDevitt, Michael J. Hamre and David R. Hamre Owner of the very successful Electro Kinetic Systems and retired to St. Croix, USVI to follow his love of sailing. He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, Salesmanship abilities, creative story telling & Living every moment of Life to the fullest. Relatives and friends are invited to share their funniest or most memorable “bill hamre story” on July 11, 2019 5:30 pm til 7:30 pm at The First Presbyterian Church of Glenolden, 2 S. Chester Pike Glenolden PA 19036 in lieu of flowers donations can be made directly to the church in Bill’s name.
Published in The Daily Times on July 7, 2019