William Neil McClaren, age 88, on June 21, 2019. Born and raised in Upper Darby. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1949. He was active duty United States Marine Corp. from 1950-1952 during the Korean War. He spent most of his enlisted time at Camp Pendleton in California. He worked for Barber Coleman and Johnson Controls as a steamfitter until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the American Legion Post 355 for 61 years and a member of the 40/8 Veterans Organization for 56 years. He was also a member of the Steamfitters Local Union 420 for 69 years. He enjoyed reading and watching the Eagles and Phillies. He loved Seinfeld, The Big Bang Theory and the Soprano’s. His passion was history and visiting museums. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Van Sciver) for 42 years. Devoted father of Steven, Pamela and Scott McClaren and the late William and Glenn McClaren. Grandfather of Ian and Michael McClaren. Funeral Service: Friday at 2:30 PM in the Frank C. Videon Funeral home, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall, where relatives and friends may call after 2:00 PM. They may also call on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Int. Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to the ( of Central Chester County) Philadelphia Office, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19103.
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019