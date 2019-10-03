Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
William P. Middleton Obituary
William P. Middleton, age 97 of Aston, PA died on October 2, 2019. Born in Chester, PA, he resided for the past 30 years in Aston, PA, previously residing in Ogden, PA. A proud veteran, he served in the Navy during WWII. William retired in 1985 from Scott Paper where he was a machinist for over 30 years. Devoted to his faith, he attended Siloam U.M. Church and Mount Hope U.M. Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles F. and Mary Bengeiser Middleton Sr.; 2 brothers, Charles and Theodore Middleton and a sister, Alice Yenser. William is survived by his wife of 75 years, Jean L. (Lauginiger) Middleton; son, William “Bill” P. Middleton (Judy); 2 grandchildren, Brandie Ryan (Mark) and Chad W. Middleton (Shawna Raby-Middleton) and 2 great grandchildren, Maggie and Clara Ryan. A visitation will be held on Saturday, 9-10AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by Funeral Services at 10AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019
