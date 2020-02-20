|
(1927-2020) William P. Piszker, 92, of Woodlyn died February 19, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Anita, McCalmont Twp., PA, he was the son of the late Gelly and Anna Reves Piszker and resided in Akron, OH before moving to his late residence in 1962. William was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, class of 1945 and received his BA from St. Francis College. He was a decorated war veteran having served in the US Navy during WWII and was employed in the Aircraft Industry for 41 years, retiring from Boeing after 33 years in 1992. William was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and the American Legion Post 777 in Crum Lynne. He loved his garden, his hunting camp and Polka Music. William enjoyed playing softball and watching all sports, but most important was his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Jennie M. Bembenick Piszker, who died Nov. 12, 2009; and was predeceased by nine brothers and two sisters. William was the devoted father of William M. Piszker (Linda), Robert F. Piszker and Barbara A. McGraw (Donald); grandfather of Timothy (Christie), Kelley (Brian), Matthew (Molly), Jacqueline and Elizabeth; and great grandfather of Benjamin and Henry. Visitation: 6-8 PM Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 and 9:15-10:15 AM Monday at church. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park Memorial gifts may be made to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2020