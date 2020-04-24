|
|
(1946-2020) William “Bill” Patrick Friel, beloved husband and devoted father, of Ridley Park, PA, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 73 on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born on November 19, 1946 to Charles and Josephine (Quigley) Friel, Bill grew up in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from West Catholic High School in 1964. Following graduation, Bill proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. On June 14, 1969, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Margaret “Peggy” (Scanlan), and together they raised six children, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. For 35 years, Bill worked as a loyal employee of General Electric, retiring in 2002. Dedicated to his Catholic faith, Bill served as a devout parishioner of the Saint Madeline Parish. Active in his community, Bill volunteered as a coach for the Ridley Park Athletic Club while his children were growing up, and he currently participated as a member of American Legion Post 524 in Ocean City, NJ. As a driving force behind the creation and continuance of the Adam D. Friel Memorial Golf Outing, Bill held the yearly charitable event close to his heart. Truly committed to his family, Bill enjoyed his time spent on the golf course with his sons, on the beach at the Jersey shore with his grandchildren, and in his kitchen preparing Wednesday night “family” dinners. Preceded in death by his parents and loving son, Adam, Bill is survived by his adoring wife, Peggy, and his cherished children: Billy, Kristin Harris (Mick), Michael (Maddie Crowley), Patrick (Deborah), and Rory (Christie). His treasured grandchildren: Cory, Caroline, Blaise, Brayden, Nolan Ryan, Garrett, Liam, Payton Rose, Finnegan, and Hadley. Also, his caring brother, Charles (Peggy) and his compassionate brother-in laws, sister-in laws, nieces, and nephews. There will be a celebration of Bill’s life for family and friends at a later date at the Church of St. Madeline. In lieu of flowers, the Friel family would appreciate donations made in Bill’s name to the “Keep Cool Campaign” at Saint Madeline’s Parish. Donations to the “Keep Cool Campaign” may be sent to Saint Madeline’s Parish, 110 Park Street, Ridley Park, PA 19078 or may be made directly at https://stmadelineparish.com/keep-cool-campaign. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020