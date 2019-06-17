|
|
William "Murph" Patrick Murphy, Sr., age 65 of Tinicum passed away on June 13, 2019.
Born March 28, 1954 in Ridley Park to Thomas and Beatrice (Ryan) Murphy, he graduated from Interboro High School in 1972 and later worked for the Operating Engineers Local 542 for 30 years before retiring. Murph was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the West End Boat Club as well as the Southern Chester County Sportsman Assoc. Murph was extremely loving and lived for his family.
He is predeceased by his sister Jacqueline (Arthur) Jenkins.
Survivors: Loving father of Jennifer (Daniel) Drohan, Michelle (Elias) Gonzalez, William (Marianne) Murphy, Jr., and Colleen Murphy, brother of Jeanne (Jack) Beattie and Thomas Murphy, adored grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 3, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 7:30pm on Wednesday, June 19, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036.
Visitation will be held from 6-7:30pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately.
Published in Daily Times on June 17, 2019