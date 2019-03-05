Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. "Bill" Hamilton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William R. "Bill" Hamilton Jr. Obituary
William R. “Bill” Hamilton, Jr. 87, long time resident Drexel Hill, died March 2, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Chester and raised in Marcus Hook, he recently moved to Plush Mills, with his wife of 3 years, Sheila Hoffman Hamilton. A bricklayer by trade he worked for Giles Cannon Construction in Folsom, retiring in 1993. Bill was a member of Local 1 of the Bricklayers and Affiliated Craftsman Union and was an independent building contractor. He was predeceased by his wife Joanne in 2012 and together they operated the Playhouse Bowling Lanes in Drexel Hill. He also owned and operated Bill’s Beverage Mart with his son. A member of Christ’s Community Church, he enjoyed trips to the casino, was an avid hunter and fisherman but his best times were spent with family. Husband of Sheila Hoffman Hamilton, the late Joanne and the late Jean Hamilton; he was the father of Barbara A. (Skip) Kates, Heidi Hamilton and William R. (Tina) Hamilton, III; also survived by 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his granddaughter Laura Lynn and brother and sisters. Service: Memorial Service will be 11 am Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Christ’s Community Church, Garrett and Riverview, Drexel Hill where Visitation begins at 10 am. Contributions: in his memory to the Church, 337 Riverview Ave., Drexel Hill would be preferred. Arrangements: Toppitzer Funeral Home, Drexel Hill. Condolences/online obituary:www.Toppitzer.us
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now