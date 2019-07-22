Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Lock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Lock Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Lock Sr. Obituary
William R. Lock, Sr., age 85, a resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in Trainer, PA. He was raised in Garden City, Delaware County and attended Nether Providence High School. William retired from Concord Beverage in Concordville, PA after 25 years. After retirement, he worked at Conchester Lanes for 10 years. William proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE and was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Holy Savior Council 13710. He was the son of the late David E., Sr. and Margaret R. (Rhoads) Lock; husband of the late Margaret M. Rooney; brother of the late David E. Lock, Jr. and George Lock, and grandfather of the late Brian Joseph Roberts. Survivors: his children: William R. Lock, Jr. (Debbie), Robert J. Lock, Sr. (Jean), Jackie Shafer, and Linda Roberts (Brian); brothers: John Lock and Warren “Bud” Lock; grandchildren: Mike Shafer, Robert Lock, Jr., William R. Lock, III, Melissa Putnam, Leah Halstead, Kimberly Lock, Matthew Lock, Ashley Mokshefski, Ryan Lock, and Tyler Roberts; and great grandchildren: Jackson Putnam, Teddy Halstead, Alexander Putnam, Isla Halstead, Cole Mokshefski, and Nora Halstead. Visitation: Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Funeral Mass: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Church Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Main Line Hospice at www.mainlinehealth.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.