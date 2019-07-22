|
William R. Lock, Sr., age 85, a resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in Trainer, PA. He was raised in Garden City, Delaware County and attended Nether Providence High School. William retired from Concord Beverage in Concordville, PA after 25 years. After retirement, he worked at Conchester Lanes for 10 years. William proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Claymont, DE and was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Holy Savior Council 13710. He was the son of the late David E., Sr. and Margaret R. (Rhoads) Lock; husband of the late Margaret M. Rooney; brother of the late David E. Lock, Jr. and George Lock, and grandfather of the late Brian Joseph Roberts. Survivors: his children: William R. Lock, Jr. (Debbie), Robert J. Lock, Sr. (Jean), Jackie Shafer, and Linda Roberts (Brian); brothers: John Lock and Warren “Bud” Lock; grandchildren: Mike Shafer, Robert Lock, Jr., William R. Lock, III, Melissa Putnam, Leah Halstead, Kimberly Lock, Matthew Lock, Ashley Mokshefski, Ryan Lock, and Tyler Roberts; and great grandchildren: Jackson Putnam, Teddy Halstead, Alexander Putnam, Isla Halstead, Cole Mokshefski, and Nora Halstead. Visitation: Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 am at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Funeral Mass: Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Church Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to Main Line Hospice at www.mainlinehealth.org. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 23, 2019