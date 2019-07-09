|
|
William Robert Connery, age 85, loving husband to Sally (nee Norton), for 58 years, died on July 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Thomas and Norah (nee Millar), and predeceased by daughters Linda and Cathleen. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. After discharge from the Army, he and his brother operated the Safety Shop in Glenolden from which he resigned in 1965 allowing him full-time to attend hamfests, flea markets, Testlathons, and farm engine shows. He was a true mechanic, machinist, and hobbyist. He could fix anything. He was described as a legend among neon tinkerers working with homemade lab equipment in his cellar allowing him to blow glass and make rare-gas tubes. He was known for his use of fire, glass, vacuum, high voltage, and rare gases in his neon art. In addition to his parents and daughters, Bill is preceded in death by a younger brother, Dave, and sister, Ellen Gressel. He has two remaining siblings, Tom of Glenolden and Nora Armstrong of Clearwater, Fl., and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one’s own favorite charity or to the Presbyterian Church of Glenolden, 2 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036. Internment in The Knowles Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019