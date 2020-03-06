|
William Rowles Phillips passed on Mar. 4, 2020, recently celebrating his 95th birthday. Born in Chester, PA on Feb. 20, 1925 to the late Lillian Rowles and D. Claude Phillips. Bill was an industrial engineer and a decorated WWII Army veteran, Battle of the Bulge. Bill and Joyce Helen Leet were Chester High school sweethearts and married for 70 years. A 35 year resident of Swarthmore, he raised two children while a member and President of the Swarthmore Volunteer Fire Co. (life and honorary member), the Swarthmore Police Comm., the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Delaware, and the Liberty Bell Comm. Bill was a life member of the Masonic Order and The Shrine, the Battle of the Bulge Assoc., and the Fighting 69th ID Assoc. Survived by his daughter, Carolyn Phillips Erbaugh of Fredericksburg, VA; 3 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by Joyce in 2019, and his son Richard L. Phillips in 2016. A private service will be held at Chester Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Swarthmore Fire & Protective Assoc., or a charity of one’s choice.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 8, 2020