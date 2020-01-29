|
|
William S. “Bill” Smith, Sr., age 73 of Delaware County, passed away on January 29, 2020. A graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, playing the lottery, and loved spending time with family including his 4 grandchildren who he cherished. He is predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Margaret Smith, son David Smith, siblings Barbara Subers, Rosemarie Smith, and brother in law David Cinclair. Survivors: Loving father of William (Margie) Smith, Jr. and Melanie (Gordon) Morris, cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Nathaniel, Ellen and Emily, dear brother of Francis (Georgianna) Smith, Stephen (Roselyn) Smith, Marlene Cinclair, Patrick Smith and Michael (Lori) Smith, brother in law of Pete Subers, as well as 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: 12pm on Saturday, Feb.1, at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036. Viewing: 10-12 on Saturday, Feb.1, at the funeral home. Burial: Private
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020