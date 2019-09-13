|
|
William “Bill” T. Beggs, on September 11, 2019, age 71 of Brookhaven. Born on February 25, 1948. Bill was the loving husband of 44 years to Lois (Collins) Beggs and devoted father to Andrew T. Beggs (Leah Gingrich) and Thomas M. (Lauren) Beggs; siblings Paul A. (Helen) Beggs, Jr., James Beggs and sister Dorothy (Charles) Short; several nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews and his ever faithful dog Freckles whom he loved to walk around the neighborhood. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Ridley High School. He retired from Crozer Chester Medical Center in 2012 after 24 years of service. He also worked at Congoleum for 11 years. His favorite and most recent job was a Crossing Guard, for Brookhaven at Chandler Drive and Coebourn Blvd. He loved seeing the children and listening to their stories. Several of the children thought he was Santa Claus! He served in the US Army where he was a Howitzer Operator during his tour in Germany. In his free time he loved watching his boys play sports. He enjoyed Fishing, riding his motorcycle, gardening and taking care of his property. He was predeceased by his parents Paul A. Beggs Sr. and Florence (Potter) Beggs and sister Florence Rzasa. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Monday 9:30 - 10:45AM FOLLOWED BY HIS Funeral Service at 11AM Danjolell-Barone Memorial Home, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pa. 19086. Internment private. Memorial contributions to the Saint Jude’s , 3551 North Broad Street Phila, Pa. 19140.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019