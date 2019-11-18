|
|
William T. Boch Sr., age 71 of Essington, passed away on November 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Regina M. Boch (nee Mumbower). Dear father of Nicole Browne (David), Lisa Keeney (the late Jonathan) and the late William T. Boch Jr. Brother of John Boch, Catherine Dussell, and the late Sara, Rose, Freddy, Barbara, and Harry. Also survived by nine grandchildren Michael, Mackenzie, Kailyn, Morgan, Jonathan, Zachary, Ryan, Thomas and Shane. Billy was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Followed by his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Int. Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to America’s Keswick601 Route 530, Whiting New Jersey 08759 www.americaskeswick.org would be appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 19, 2019