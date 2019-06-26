|
William T. Fitzsimmons, 96, of Williamstown, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. William enlisted in the Army in 1943. He fought in northern France, the Rhineland, the Ardennes forest campaign and the central European campaign. William earned the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star medal, and the French Croix de Guerrero with palm and fouraggere. After the war was over in Europe, he played football and baseball for the Army of Europe and was reclassified as an athletic instructor. Once he returned home, he married the love of his life, the late Mary Alice (nee Hughes) in 1947, of whom he was introduced by his sister and her best friend, the late Marie E. “Sis” Ryan. While they never had children, their love of children and his enthusiasm for sports resulted in him coaching, umpiring and otherwise supporting youth sport. William coached basketball for Saint Rose of Lima school. He also coached baseball, and later took to umpiring men’s league softball as well as women’s high school fast pitch softball. Loving son the late William J. and the late Marie (nee Bendel). Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Hughes). Loving uncle of Timothy A. (Debra) Ryan and Christopher (Renee) Ryan. Loving great uncle of 41 nieces and nephews. William will be dearly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, July 5th from 9:00 -10:00 AM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary’s Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM. Military Honors will follow at the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bell-Hennessy Funeral Home, Williamstown. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019