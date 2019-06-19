Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Resources
More Obituaries for William Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. Locke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William T. Locke Obituary
1932 - 2019 William T. Locke, 86, of Chester, entered into peaceful rest on June 1, 2019 at Penn Hospice Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 A.M. Location; St. Daniel’s United Methodist Church, 315 Edwards Street, Chester, PA. Public viewing hours 8 -10 A.M. at the church. Service will begin promptly at 10 A.M. Interment: Washington Crossing National Cemetery Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, PC of Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now