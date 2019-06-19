|
1932 - 2019 William T. Locke, 86, of Chester, entered into peaceful rest on June 1, 2019 at Penn Hospice Rittenhouse in Philadelphia. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10 A.M. Location; St. Daniel’s United Methodist Church, 315 Edwards Street, Chester, PA. Public viewing hours 8 -10 A.M. at the church. Service will begin promptly at 10 A.M. Interment: Washington Crossing National Cemetery Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, PC of Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019