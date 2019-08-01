|
1928-2019 William E. Terry, 91, of Ridley Park died July 30, 2019 at Vitas at Nazareth Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth Matteo Terry and has lived at his late residence for the past 54 years. William served in the US Army during WWII and was employed as a Truck Driver and was on the Safety Committee for Exxon Refinery for 34 years before retiring in 1994, reaching over three million miles of accident free driving. He was nominated for the National Private Truck Council Driver Hall of Fame in 1989 and received Honorable Mention. William was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and enjoyed golf, pool and Ballroom Dancing. He was President of the Fiesta Dance Club in Broomall, but most important was family. William was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Catherine T. Horn Terry, who died February 19, 2017; his brother, John Terry; and his great grandson, Michael. He is survived by his children, Patricia Snyder and William Terry; his stepdaughter, Cathy M. Eilinsfeld; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Henry and Susan; his great grandchildren, Lexie and Tyler; and his sister, Evelyn Maxwell. Funeral Mass: 11:00 AM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Church of Saint Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: Chester Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 2, 2019