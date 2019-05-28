|
|
William P. Whearty; age 71 years of Havertown, Pa. passed away on April 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ann Marie (nee Smith) Whearty. He is the loving father of Lauren Whearty and the brother of Donna DiTullio and the late Robert Whearty. Mr. Whearty was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 7, 1947 to Patrick and Marie (Nee Navin) Whearty. The family was living in Upper Darby at the time of his birth. Bill grew up and graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School Class of “65. He then served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam years. Afterwards he returned and enrolled in St. Joseph’s University and earned his bachelors degree. Mr. Whearty was a budget manager for many, many years for Amtrak after leaving Amtrak, he fulfilled the same niche for the DelPizzo Certified Accountants for quite a while. Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9 am to 9:55 am and to his Funeral Mass following at 10 am in St. Eugene’s Church 200 South Oak Avenue Primos, Pennsylvania 19018. The interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa. A Service and interment is being planned by family at this moment and will be posted to this website as soon as a date is decided on that would be convenient to the whole family.
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019