Willie Theodore Davis Sr., also known as “Big Will”, passed on to glory on May 30th 2019 leaving behind, wife Ruby Davis; daughter Talina Davis-Parnell (Recently Passed); sons Willie T. Davis Jr., Mark Davis, Don Davis, Rodney Davis; brothers Morton A. Davis and Perry Davis; sister, Dorothy Ann Davis; 11 Grandchildren, 11 Great-grand-children and a host of Nieces and nephews. Cousins Sherone from NJ and Margo from Fl. He was predeceased by his mother Susie Wright-Davis, father Clyde Alfonzo Davis; brothers Clyde Davis, Curtis Davis, Ronald Davis and Jimmy Davis; sisters, Shirley Davis-Culbreath and Gloria Davis-Bannister. Willie one of 10 siblings and was born in Baltimore MD, May 6, 1943, but the family moved to Chester PA from Danville, VA. and Willie was born in Baltimore along the way. He was employed at Sun Shipyard, and then Local 413 Union where he eventually retired. Willie loved his family, Brothers, Sisters and extended family. Services: St. Lukes Community Christian Church 11:00 Am Friday, 6/14. 320 Tilghman St., Chester, PA 19013
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019
