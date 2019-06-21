|
Winfield C. Toy, age 80 of Claymont, DE passed away suddenly on June 18, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Chester, PA, he resided over 50 years in Claymont, DE. Winfield enjoyed the company of family and also fishing. At an early age, Winfield joined the Navy to serve his country. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield C. Toy and Anna M. Booth-Toy-Connors; 4 siblings, Joyce Lovelace, Annette Cowan, Jack Connors and Joseph Connors. He is survived by 10 siblings, Jean Demetratos, Donald Toy, Diane Williams, Louise Howarth, William Toy, Joann Hedger, Marjorie Mairarono, Michael Connors, Sheron Panarello, Patrick Connors and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 1:00PM at Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Times on June 24, 2019