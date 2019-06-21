Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winfield Toy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winfield C. Toy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Winfield C. Toy Obituary
Winfield C. Toy, age 80 of Claymont, DE passed away suddenly on June 18, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Chester, PA, he resided over 50 years in Claymont, DE. Winfield enjoyed the company of family and also fishing. At an early age, Winfield joined the Navy to serve his country. He is preceded in death by his parents, Winfield C. Toy and Anna M. Booth-Toy-Connors; 4 siblings, Joyce Lovelace, Annette Cowan, Jack Connors and Joseph Connors. He is survived by 10 siblings, Jean Demetratos, Donald Toy, Diane Williams, Louise Howarth, William Toy, Joann Hedger, Marjorie Mairarono, Michael Connors, Sheron Panarello, Patrick Connors and numerous nieces & nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, 1:00PM at Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Times on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.