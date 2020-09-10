1/1
Winifred Patricia Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Patricia “Pat” Lee (nee Minchin) of Brigantine, NJ formerly of Yeadon, PA passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Daughter of the late Arthur C. and Winifred E. Minchin (nee Hennelly). Beloved wife of John W. Lee. Proud mother to Patricia Buhl (Harold), John A. (Lisa) and Daniel. Loving Mom-Mom to Reagan and Matthew Buhl & Katelyn and John Lee Sister to Ellen Heron (James), Arthur (Lucille) and John (Geraldine) Minchin. Active in St. Louis CYO Organization, Yeadon Swim Club, and enjoyed volunteering, traveling, bowling and crafting gifts for everyone. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Little Sisters of the Poor and then retired to Brigantine in 1992. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14th at St. Louis Church,821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050 where friends may call at 10-10:45 at the Church. Interment 11:00AM Tuesday, September 15th at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila, PA 19143. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Louis Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Interment
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved