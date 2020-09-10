Winifred Patricia “Pat” Lee (nee Minchin) of Brigantine, NJ formerly of Yeadon, PA passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Daughter of the late Arthur C. and Winifred E. Minchin (nee Hennelly). Beloved wife of John W. Lee. Proud mother to Patricia Buhl (Harold), John A. (Lisa) and Daniel. Loving Mom-Mom to Reagan and Matthew Buhl & Katelyn and John Lee Sister to Ellen Heron (James), Arthur (Lucille) and John (Geraldine) Minchin. Active in St. Louis CYO Organization, Yeadon Swim Club, and enjoyed volunteering, traveling, bowling and crafting gifts for everyone. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Little Sisters of the Poor and then retired to Brigantine in 1992. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM on Monday, September 14th at St. Louis Church,821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050 where friends may call at 10-10:45 at the Church. Interment 11:00AM Tuesday, September 15th at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Little Sisters of the Poor at 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila, PA 19143. www.loganfuneralhomes.com