2000 - 2019 Yahmire S. Curry, 18, of Chester, PA, passed away on February 11, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Luke Community Christian Church, 4th St. & Central Avenue, Chester, PA 19013. A public viewing will be held from 9 – 11 AM at the church. Interment: Haven Memorial Park, Chester Township, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019