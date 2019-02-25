Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Resources
More Obituaries for Yahmire Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yahmire S. Curry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yahmire S. Curry Obituary
2000 - 2019 Yahmire S. Curry, 18, of Chester, PA, passed away on February 11, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Luke Community Christian Church, 4th St. & Central Avenue, Chester, PA 19013. A public viewing will be held from 9 – 11 AM at the church. Interment: Haven Memorial Park, Chester Township, PA Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Arr: Raphael M. Irving, Hunt Irving Funeral Home-Chester, PA 610 494 2961
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now