Yolanda Agliano, 93, of Frederick, PA. Passed away in her residence on the morning of Tuesday January 14, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was raised by her uncle Frank Agliano in Springfield, PA. Yolanda worked as an accountant for Boeing all her professional carrier. She was the oldest living parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 2130 Franklin Ave. Morton, PA. 19070, joining the parish in 1957. Yolanda is survived by her cousin, William widower of Margaret Agliano of Gilbertsville. Second cousins, Philip J. Agliano of Gilbertsville, William E., Sr. Husband of Kathleen A. Agliano of Barto and Frederick Agliano of Barto. Along with their families. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Chapel on Monday January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family and Friends may call at church Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 PM. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 17, 2020