Media, PA - Zeletta A. Sailer died on March 30, 2020, following a long illness. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on March 27, 1934 to Anna and Edward Sailer. She moved to Broomall, PA after graduation from Carlow College, Pittsburgh, PA. She obtained a post-graduate degree from Villanova University. She taught English and Drama at Nether Providence H.S. and later became a guidance counselor at Plymouth Whitemarsh H.S. “Zee” was a longtime member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church choir, a world traveler, reading tutor for underprivileged children and volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Laura S. Getkin and brother, Albert Sailer. She is survived by her nieces, Dianne Dixon of Havertown, PA and Deborah Terwelp of Pleasant Hill, CA. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Broomall, PA; date and time to be announced. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arr. by: Donohue Funeral Home 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 2, 2020