Zita Agnes Fox (nee McManus) Zita Agnes Fox (nee McManus), age 93, of Morton, PA, passed away on July 3, 2020. Born in Grandfalls, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Robert Francis and Catherine (nee Dionne) McManus. Zita was the beloved mother of Mary Jo Fite (Bernard) and James Edward Fox (Colleen); Dear sister of Ester Slater, Joanne, Ward, Vaughan McManus, Bernadette Cyr, Floyd McManus, Raymond McManus, Madonna McManus and the late Donald J. McManus. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sean, Daniel, Caitlin, Edward, Shannon, Erin, Lauren, Jessica and great grandchildren Aubree, Daniel and Joshua. Zita loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Bridge and loved to swim at the beach. She worked as a registered nurse and was a hospice volunteer, as well as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Gabriel’s Church, many years ago. Relatives and Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00–10:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrg. by The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave, Morton, PA 19070.

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
