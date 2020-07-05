1/
Zita Fox
Zita Agnes Fox (nee McManus), age 93, of Morton, PA, passed away on July 3, 2020. Born in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Robert Francis and Katherine (nee Dionne) McManus. Zita was the beloved mother of Mary Jo Fite (Bernard) and James Edward Fox (Colleen); Dear sister of Ester Slater, Joan Ward, Vaughan McManus, Bernadette Cyr, Floyd McManus, Raymond McManus, Madonna McManus and the late Donald J. McManus. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sean, Daniel, Caitlin, Edward, Shannon, Erin, Lauren, Jessica and great grandchildren Aubree, Daniel and Joshua. Zita loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Bridge. She liked to walk on the beach and swim at the YMCA. She worked as a registered nurse and was a hospice volunteer, as well as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Gabriel’s Church, many years ago.  Relatives and Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:55 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave, Morton, PA 19070, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Zita's name to the Crozer Keystone Home Health and Hospice Services, 200 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064, would be greatly appreciated. Arrg. by the Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070. Online Condolences www.kdfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
746 Kedron Ave
Morton, PA 19070
(610) 544-0600
July 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (McManus) Fox Families for the loss of your loved one, Zita Agnes, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
