RADNOR — Aaron Eugene Hursey Sr. 82, of Radnor, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 23, 1937 in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Edward Williamson & Jane Elizabeth (Foote) Hursey, he graduated from Willis High School in 1955. He worked for Big Bear as a warehouse operator for over 30 years before his retirement.

Left to cherish his memory are wife of 26 years Barbara (Graham); sons Aaron E. Jr., Jeffrey A. (Kristy), James D. Hursey; daughter Carol J. (Richard Stutler) Hursey; step-sons Mark A. (Kitty) and Brian K (Annie) Pittman; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 4 step-great-grandchildren; brothers Daniel and Glen (Clara) Hursey; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister in-law James (Mary) Hursey.

Aaron enjoyed watching birds and collecting coins, he also enjoyed gambling when we was up to it. He will be remembered as the stubborn and sometimes bullheaded person that he was. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Graveside services will take place Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Fairview Memorial Park in Delaware, Ohio.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the family with arrangements.