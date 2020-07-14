Aaron Michael Bordick passed away unexpectedly at home on July 11, 2020.

He was born August 9, 1979 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus to George J. Bordick III and Sandra (Welsh) Bordick.

Aaron graduated from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in 1997, where he had been active in sports. He attended BGSU and Marion Tech, and was employed as a Supportive Housing Specialist with Del-Mor Dwellings in Delaware.

He is survived his parents of Delaware; brother, Justin J. Bordick of Columbus; sister, Andrea M. Bordick of Delaware; nephew, Xander J. Bordick and niece Xayla J. Glassburn, both of Delaware; special friend, Sarah Ewing; aunts, Donna Taylor and Patti Krizman and many cousins. He will also be sadly missed by the family dog Pansy and numerous friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents George and Marie Bordick Jr. of Pittsburgh, PA; maternal grandparents John and Norma Welsh of Mt. Lebanon, PA; paternal aunts Cathy Morris and Maryanne Aubrecht; maternal aunt Debra Welsh; paternal uncles Robert Morris and Robert Bordick; and a cousin Sean Krizman.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.

The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aaron's memory may be made to Del-Mor Dwellings, 30 N. Franklin Street, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

